Promotion of best animal breeds to boost productivity: UAF VC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Dr Iqar Ahmad Khan said on Sunday that promotion of best animal breeds would not only boost up productivity but also help in reducing rural poverty.

He was addressing the concluding session of 5-day training workshop on Animal Breeding and Genetics organized by the National Center for Livestock Breeding Genetics and Genomics, Faculty of Animal Husbandry, UAF and Pir Meher Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi.

The VC said that UAF was making all possible efforts to develop agriculture and livestock sectors on modern lines in order to ensure food security by bringing scientific-based developments to the doorsteps of farming community.

Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Sajjad Khan said that genetics played a vital role in the development of livestock sector. He lauded the step of holding such a training workshop that would help increase productivity in the country.

Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry, Dr Qamar Bilal said the training workshop would enhance professional skills of the participants. He said that they were making all possible measures for the uplift of agriculture sector.

Sardar Aftab Ahmed, Sardar Fahad Qayyum, Dr. Ghulam Bilal, Dr. Muhammad Saifur Rahman,Dr. Maqsood Akhtar, Dr. Khalid Farooq and others were also present.