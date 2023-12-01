Protests erupt in Srinagar as Modi govt protects Hindutva supporter accused of blasphemy

The protest demonstrations have erupted in Srinagar seeking the arrest of a Hindutva supporter Prathamesh Shinde who made blasphemous remarks against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The protest demonstrations have erupted in Srinagar seeking the arrest of a Hindutva supporter Prathamesh Shinde who made blasphemous remarks against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

A 20-year-old student from Maharashtra at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar had posted derogatory content on social media which triggered protests.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have also booked the student but the Indian authorities are avoiding to arrest the accused.

Instead of arresting the accused, the Indian police have sent him into hiding which shows the discriminatory approach of the Narendra Modi regime towards the minorities.

The FIR registered at Nigeen Police Station in Srinagar mentions that the student’s actions “have hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community with a potential to disrupt communal harmony and can create law and order situation within and outside the campus.”

As one of the students sent the recording to the college administration, the accused student was asked to escape from the campus.

Realising inaction by the authorities, the students gathered outside the gate to demand punishment against the accused.

Hundreds of social media posts also criticised the Indian government for arresting the Muslims even for celebrating the Australian victory in the World Cup but a Hindu committing blasphemy is being protected by the government despite the fact that the act had hurt the sentiments of the Muslims worldwide.

The act is also being dubbed as a way to fan religious hatred which also manifests the anti-Muslim mindset of literate Hindus.

Recently, in a series of incidents, the Indian Hindus in the middle East had posted anti-Islam content on social media which necessitated action by the Muslim world leaders.

Islamophobia is growing in Indian society and Hindutva supporters are using it as a political tool.

The sane elements on social media urged the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the international community to pressure the Modi government for taking action against the Hindutva supporter for committing blasphemy.

They also called for Muslim states to boycott India and action to limit the number of Indian expatriates working in the Middle East.