Provincial cabinet meeting summoned on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A meeting of provincial cabinet has been summoned on January 28 (Tuesday) to discuss various issues.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, the meeting of the provincial cabinet has been summoned under the chairmanship of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan in the cabinet room of civil secretariat at 12 hours.

In the meeting wheat and flour situation, development projects, subsidy proposal, grant-in-Aid and other issues would be discussed.