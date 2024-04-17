(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Despite economic challenges, the provincial government remains steadfast in its commitment to providing relief to the public, initiatives are underway across various departments, including the revenue department, to tackle agricultural issues.

These views were expressed by the Provincial Revenue Minister Nazir Ahmad Abbasi while talking to the media.

Abbasi highlighted the success of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as evidence of public trust. He emphasized the implementation of revolutionary changes across all sectors under Chief Minister Ali Amin's leadership.

The minister said that despite financial constraints, efforts are being made to ensure all departments, including revenue, are citizen-centric.

Abbasi also stated of collaboration in developmental projects within Havelian city and surrounding areas.