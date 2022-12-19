A 44-member team constituted by the Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee (CIEC) of Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC) Monday visited the University of Sindh Jamshoro to inspect the academic facilities.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :A 44-member team constituted by the Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee (CIEC) of Sindh Higher education Commission (HEC) Monday visited the University of Sindh Jamshoro to inspect the academic facilities.

The sub-committee of CIEC consisting of as many as 44 experts from different universities of Sindh looked over various departments and institutes and met the students and teachers to get the first hand information from them.

The team members also furnished their reports based on their observations to the CIEC.

The CIEC members of Sindh HEC including IT Chairman Higher Education Commission Prof. Dr. SM Tariq Rafi, Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University Prof.

Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon, Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari, Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Dr Taha Hussain Ali, Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Iraqi, Vice Chancellor Aror University of Arts, Architecture, Design and Heritage Sukkur Prof Dr. Samreen Hussain, Director General Sindh HEC Karachi Nauman Ehsan and Secretary/Additional Secretary College Education Department will also visit the University of Sindh tomorrow where Director Quality Enhancement Cell Dr. Altaf Nizamani will give them a briefing regarding the data, departments and academic facilities of the University of Sindh.