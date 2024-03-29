Open Menu

Provincial Minister Attends Solar Product Launch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Provincial minister attends solar product launch

Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain visited Raya Golf and Country Club Defence on Friday and attended the launching ceremony of a new solar product by the Chinese company Huawei as a special guest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain visited Raya Golf and Country Club Defence on Friday and attended the launching ceremony of a new solar product by the Chinese company Huawei as a special guest.

Alongside officials from the Chinese company, the provincial minister jointly launched the new solar product.The minister highlighted that Pakistan faces the challenge of environmental pollution and emphasized the strong friendly and economic relations between Pakistan and China, suggesting that both countries can progress together in green energy initiatives.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain emphasized that the future of Pakistan is intertwined with the promotion of solar technology. He mentioned ongoing discussions with foreign companies regarding solar panel production in Punjab and negotiations with the federal government to reduce import duties on solar panel motors.

Furthermore, he outlined the vast investment opportunities available in Punjab's 18 special economic zones, noting the 10-year income tax exemption and duty-free import of machinery. He encouraged Chinese companies to leverage these opportunities and underscored the Punjab government's focus on promoting solar technology across various sectors.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain urged Huawei to consider establishing a solar panel manufacturing plant in Punjab, assuring full government support. He congratulated the company on the launch of their new solar product, with representatives from Huawei and investors in attendance at the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Import Government Of Punjab Punjab China Company Progress Commerce From Government Industry Huawei

Recent Stories

One dies, 28 injured after passenger bus overturne ..

One dies, 28 injured after passenger bus overturned

42 seconds ago
 US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks higher as f ..

US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks higher as fuel costs rise

6 seconds ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

7 seconds ago
 Posters and logos exhibition held at SABS Universi ..

Posters and logos exhibition held at SABS University

43 seconds ago
 Ramazan Package enhanced from 7.5 billion to 12.5 ..

Ramazan Package enhanced from 7.5 billion to 12.5 billion rupees: Finance Minist ..

45 seconds ago
 ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining publ ..

ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms

3 minutes ago
Finance minister calls for fiscal discipline by re ..

Finance minister calls for fiscal discipline by reducing operational expenditure

3 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangze ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb holds meeting with SBP Gover ..

3 minutes ago
 UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam resu ..

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance cooperation in IT ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance cooperation in IT and Telecom sector

3 minutes ago
 Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T2 ..

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's most senior naturist, biodiversity expe ..

Pakistan's most senior naturist, biodiversity expert Prof Z.B. Mirza passes away

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan