Provincial Minister Attends Solar Product Launch
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain visited Raya Golf and Country Club Defence on Friday and attended the launching ceremony of a new solar product by the Chinese company Huawei as a special guest.
Alongside officials from the Chinese company, the provincial minister jointly launched the new solar product.The minister highlighted that Pakistan faces the challenge of environmental pollution and emphasized the strong friendly and economic relations between Pakistan and China, suggesting that both countries can progress together in green energy initiatives.
Chaudhry Shafay Hussain emphasized that the future of Pakistan is intertwined with the promotion of solar technology. He mentioned ongoing discussions with foreign companies regarding solar panel production in Punjab and negotiations with the federal government to reduce import duties on solar panel motors.
Furthermore, he outlined the vast investment opportunities available in Punjab's 18 special economic zones, noting the 10-year income tax exemption and duty-free import of machinery. He encouraged Chinese companies to leverage these opportunities and underscored the Punjab government's focus on promoting solar technology across various sectors.
Chaudhry Shafay Hussain urged Huawei to consider establishing a solar panel manufacturing plant in Punjab, assuring full government support. He congratulated the company on the launch of their new solar product, with representatives from Huawei and investors in attendance at the ceremony.
