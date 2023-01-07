UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Flour At 101 Trucking Points Being Ensured In The City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Provision of flour at 101 trucking points being ensured in the city

Provision of flour at 101 trucking points in the provincial capital is being ensured to facilitate people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Provision of flour at 101 trucking points in the provincial capital is being ensured to facilitate people.

According to official sources here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali said that citizens could visit these trucking points to buy flour.

He said that these points had been set up in the larger interest of the people.

Points had been set up at Jallo Mor, Sharif Pura, China Scheme, Model baazar Harbanspura, Gulshan Ravi, Riwaz Garden, Thokar Niaz Baig, Adda Plot and other places in the city.

Related Topics

Lahore China Visit Buy Gulshan Muhammad Ali Flour

Recent Stories

PTI commitments with IMF sandwich Pakistan between ..

PTI commitments with IMF sandwich Pakistan between devil and deep sea: Federal I ..

11 minutes ago
 After angry scenes, divided US Republicans name Ho ..

After angry scenes, divided US Republicans name House speaker

11 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanve ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan asserts his govt ..

4 minutes ago
 President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, ..

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari takes notice ..

4 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine to Be Held ..

UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine to Be Held on January 13 - Program

4 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of Suleman Shehbaz

Court extends interim bail of Suleman Shehbaz

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.