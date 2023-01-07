Provision of flour at 101 trucking points being ensured in the city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Provision of flour at 101 trucking points in the provincial capital is being ensured to facilitate people.

According to official sources here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali said that citizens could visit these trucking points to buy flour.

He said that these points had been set up in the larger interest of the people.

Points had been set up at Jallo Mor, Sharif Pura, China Scheme, Model baazar Harbanspura, Gulshan Ravi, Riwaz Garden, Thokar Niaz Baig, Adda Plot and other places in the city.