Provision Of Quality Agri Inputs To Farmers Being Ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 08:42 PM

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that zero tolerance policy is being implemented to provide quality agricultural inputs to the farmers as per the direction of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, as per the direction of Punjab Agriculture Minister, Deputy Commissioner Okara Dr Zeeshan Hanif along with Director Agriculture Zulfiqar Ali Ghori and Pesticide Inspector Chaudhry Asim Ali raided the office of Spire Agro Chemicals and filed a case against the accused involved in various illegal packing and repacking processes, in police station Sadar Okara.

The stock on the spot was taken into custody and handed over to the police.

The said team seized a huge quantity of empty bottles, sealing machine, heat gun, weighing scales and various labels etc from the spot. The accused was arrested by the police party on the spot. The value of the seized property was approximately Rs 3 million. Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that action should be taken against the elements involved in the scandalous business of adulteration of fake agricultural medicines and fertilizers. The officers who would discharge their duties honestly would be encouraged and given certificates of appreciation while the officers not performing well would be thoroughly questioned.

