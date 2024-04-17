PSCA gets man arrested for blackmailing girl

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) helped the local police get hold of a man involved in blackmailing a girl, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) helped the local police get hold of a man involved in blackmailing a girl, here on Wednesday.

Acting on the intelligence, provided by the Safe City team, Kot Lakhpat Police arrested the culprit.

According to a spokesman for the PSCA, the authority received a distress call on the emergency helpline from the affected girl. The girl lodged a complaint of harassment and blackmail against the culprit.

The blackmailer had uploaded videos of the girl on TikTok and also threatened her with dire consequences. The Safe City team promptly took action on the girl's complaint and started monitoring people involved through cameras. After tracing the culprit through cameras, Kot Lakhpat Police were dispatched to the location where the arrest was made.

The spokesman suggested that all women should install the Women Safety App in their phone sets for immediate help in case of any emergency.