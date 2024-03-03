PSL Matches; CTP Designate Three Places For Cricket Fans To Park Vehicles
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 12:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) have designated three places for the fans of Pakistan Super League (PSL), to park their vehicles.
According to a CTP spokesman, CTP had announced a traffic plan on eve of PSL to facilitate citizens and cricket fans.
He informed that the cricket fans would park their vehicles at Civil Aviation Ground, Rawal Road, Shaheen Chowk Rawal Road or Government Postgraduate College, Satellite. The media persons would park their vehicles at Poultry Institute, Shamsabad with entry from Benazir Bhutto Road, he added.
During the arrival and departure of the national and international players, the Benazir Bhutto Road (Murree Road) would remain closed from Faizabad to Stadium Road (Double Road). During the matches, the Stadium Road would be closed for traffic from both sides.
According to the plan approved by the City Traffic Officer Taimur Khan, a total of 365 traffic police officers and traffic wardens were deployed to regulate traffic during the matches scheduled from March 2 to 10. They include seven deputy superintendent of police, 40 inspectors and 318 traffic wardens.
The commuters would use 6th Road and Saidpur Road to enter Islamabad on 9th Avenue. The motorists coming from Islamabad would reach Rawalpindi while using route of 9th avenue, Faizabad, Pandora Chungi, Katraian Chungi, Carriage Factory and Pirwadhai.
The City Traffic Officer had directed the officers concerned to display banners at different locations and run awareness campaign on social media and FM 88.6 radio.
