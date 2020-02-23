UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSL Matches Entertaining Crowd Massively: Miandad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 03:10 PM

PSL matches entertaining crowd massively: Miandad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Former skipper Javed Miandad Sunday said the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 being playing in home grounds was massively entertaining the crowd through quality of matches.

Talking to a private news channel,he said,"The cricket lovers are enjoying the matches and expressed hope that PSL would pave the ways for completely revival of international cricket here".

The former skipper said," I am supporting and backing the Karachi Kings team in this PSL and urged everybody to support their province teams.""Not a single player of Balochistan is included in Quetta Gladiators and insisted that chance should be given to local players in their franchises,"he regretted.

"Whoever will win the PSL 5 that be considered victory of Pakistan cricket,"he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Balochistan Pakistan Super League Sunday 2020 Karachi Kings Love Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of ..

27 minutes ago

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

27 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.