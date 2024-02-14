PTA escalates efforts to combat illegal SIM activation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Sukhar, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Wednesday conducted a successful raid against a franchise involved in the illicit activation of SIMs at Ratodero, district Larkana.

During the raid, 25 Active SIMs were discovered.

Furthermore, the Franchise owner and one other Kiosk person were also taken into custody by the FIA team, said a news release issued here.

The recent raid is part of PTA's ongoing efforts to prevent the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS).

This steadfast dedication underscores the Authority's resolve to combat the illicit issuance of SIM cards.