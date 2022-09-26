UrduPoint.com

PTC Seeks Cotton Import From India To Mitigate Raw Material Shortage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PTC seeks cotton import from India to mitigate raw material shortage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) on Monday sought import of cotton from neighboring India to avoid balance of payment as the move will help the country to reduce trade time and curtail heavy logistics costs.

The PTC, in a statement said that the country's textiles industry, which earned more than $19 billion in exports last year, was facing a shortage of raw material as flash floods have damaged about half of the nation's cotton produce since June.

"The unprecedented rainfall resulting in floods has caused havoc in Pakistan," said the PTC.

One-third of Pakistan was submerged in water, thousands of homes have been destroyed, more than 1,500 people have lost their lives and most importantly about 18,000 square kilometers of cropland has been ruined, including about 45% of the cotton crop.

The council said that it was imperative for Pakistan to keep its export growth momentum to finance the import bill and keep the balance of payment situation manageable and avoid default conditions.

"Import of raw cotton from India must be immediately allowed to mitigate the raw material shortage," it said.

"The declining textile exports will lead to the balance of payment crisis, and reduced productivity will put a lot of employees' jobs at stake which the country cannot afford," the textile council warned.

The statement further said, the country would face a cost far greater than $10 billion in damages, with the loss of food crops alone amounting to about $2.3 billion, a particularly heavy burden at a time of rising food prices around the world.

Pakistan is a major producer of rice and cotton, and both crops have suffered severe damage. As part of the devastation, flood damage will likely force Pakistan to increase cotton imports at a time when production in the US is forecasted to plunge by 28% due to drought.

And with restrictions on China, Pakistan would not be able to procure raw materials from there as well, the council said.

The outlook for Brazil is also not very encouraging. According to ABRAPA, the drought there has already dried up an estimated 200,000 tons of cotton supply.

All these factors are causing the price of cotton to increase in local and international markets.

Last year, 2021-22, Pakistan's textile exports rose to an all-time high of $19.3 billion but even achieving this mark would be challenging given unavailability of raw materials to factories.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shortage World Exports Import Flood Water China Drought Lead Price Brazil June Market Textile Cotton From Industry Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

4 minutes ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

3 hours ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

4 hours ago
 Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.