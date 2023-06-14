UrduPoint.com

PTCL Group Mobilizes Blood Donation Drive To Help Give Life Another Chance

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Pakistan's largest telecommunications and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) undertook a massive blood donation campaign at its headquarters in connection with 'World Blood Donor Day'. The initiative stems from PTCL Group's sustained commitment to creating shared value and giving back to society

The blood donation drive has been organized as part of PTCL Group's CSR strategy, which spanned over two days. Top management, senior executives and employees, along with tenants of PTCL Group Tower came forward to donate blood with full enthusiasm. The Group collaborated with the Fatimid Foundation for this initiative, said a news release.

World Blood Donor Day is primarily celebrated to raise awareness regarding the importance of healthy blood and its donation as a gift of life to those in pressing need. PTCL Group stands as one of the key proponents of blood donations in the country that encourages people to come forward and donate blood to save lives.

On the initiative, Chief Marketing Officer, PTCL Group, Atif Raza, said, "Realizing the importance of life, we engage in various social corporate responsibility initiatives to generate shared good for our people. Every day, countless lives are at risk due to unfortunate incidents and medical conditions. I believe that a small contribution from our side can create a world of difference for someone who is fighting for life, and our humble initiative aims to create a much larger ripple effect in society. I am thankful to Fatimid Foundation for collaborating in the cause."PTCL and Ufone 4G have a proven track record of prioritizing social responsibility initiatives for the common good of fellow citizens. The Group uses its prowess in digital technology and connectivity as a lever for promoting socio-economic enablement, apart from reaching out to the most underprivileged segments of society in times of urgent need.

