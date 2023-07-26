Open Menu

PTCL Implements Robotic Process Automation For Digital Transformation Of Customer Care Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 07:03 PM

PTCL implements robotic process automation for Digital Transformation of customer care operations

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the leading ICT services provider in Pakistan, has announced the implementation of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in its Customer Care operations as a vital part of its digital transformation strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the leading ICT services provider in Pakistan, has announced the implementation of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in its Customer Care operations as a vital part of its digital transformation strategy.

The aim is to improve overall customer experience across all touch points. The initiative will help PTCL firmly align with the highest global standards in digitalization and automation, reinforcing its position as the industry leader, said a news release issued here Wednesday.

Commenting on the initiative, Ahmad Kamal, Group Chief Customer Care Officer at PTCL and Ufone 4G, said, "We are delighted to announce the implementation of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance the customer journey.

This cutting-edge technology empowers us to deliver the best customer experience by automating a wide range of activities, including data transfers, customer profile updates, data entry, inventory management, and even complex tasks, all with a remarkable accuracy rate of 100 percent. The latest initiative positions us to enhance our capacity and efficiency, ultimately delivering an unparalleled experience to our customers."The implementation of RPA is a clear testament to PTCL's unwavering commitment to make digital innovations and contributing to Digital Pakistan by delivering an unparalleled user experience to its valued customers

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Ufone 4G All Industry Best PTCL

Recent Stories

Court again summons Imran Khan for statement in to ..

Court again summons Imran Khan for statement in toshakhana case

27 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves UOS’ 264 scholarships for ..

Sharjah Ruler approves UOS’ 264 scholarships for postgraduate students

20 minutes ago
 Sherry unveils country's first-ever National Adapt ..

Sherry unveils country's first-ever National Adaptation Plan

21 minutes ago
 NMDC Group doubles first half net profit to AED 88 ..

NMDC Group doubles first half net profit to AED 881mn

50 minutes ago
 Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Ban ..

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: ministry

25 minutes ago
 Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader ..

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara

25 minutes ago
Arab League, Vietnam sign MoU to strengthen ties

Arab League, Vietnam sign MoU to strengthen ties

2 minutes ago
 President for greater economic collaborations with ..

President for greater economic collaborations with Tunisia

2 minutes ago
 Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: minis ..

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: ministry

2 minutes ago
 11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registrati ..

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registration

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan have trade potential of $1 bi ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan have trade potential of $1 billion: Ambassador Yerzhan

2 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber promotes local busines ..

Dubai International Chamber promotes local businesses with launch of Global Expa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan