PTCL launches Ramazan ration drive for COVID-19 affected families

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), embarked upon a massive Ramazan ration drive to provide relief for families affected during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ration drive initiative will be covering 25 cities across the country in the coming days, said a news release issued here on Friday.

Initially, the ration packs for an entire month comprising of essential food items, were distributed amongst a few beneficiary families at a special ceremony in Kohat. The ceremony was attended by senior management from PTCL, along with high-ranking officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Majority of the ration distribution was conducted by the District Administration at the Mohammadzai Union Council of Kohat. This ceremony marks the 1st phase of the ration drive that will continue throughout the month of Ramazan.

Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said, "PTCL remains at the forefront in supporting the nation during the ongoing pandemic. Our PTCL Razakaar force is committed to serve communities across the country through determination and hard work.

The Ramazan ration drive aimed to help affected families to observe this holy month in its true spirits.