PTDC Organizes One-day Photo Exhibition At PNCA

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) organized a one-day photo exhibition at the Pakistan National Council of Arts here on Sunday.

Renowned mountaineer Nazir Sabir and PTDC's Managing Director Aftab ur Rehman Rana graced the inauguration ceremony.

Focused on mountainous tourist places, the exhibition featured 57 captivating photographs from the successful Salam Pakistan photography competition said a news release.

The exhibition showcased captivating photographs depicting various tourist sites, capturing the attention of a diverse and enthusiastic audience.

The competition was organized on the eve of International Mountain Day where people submitted their photographs online in two categories, Professional and Amateur while a four member jury decided the winner.

A total number of 378 entries were received in professional category while 110 entries were received for the amateur category.

Muhammad Asmar Hussain secured the first position in professional category while Mushahid Hussain secured first position in the amateur category.

The winners were awarded with certificates and cash prizes.

The exhibition exemplifies the commitment of PTDC towards promoting the scenic wonders of Pakistan, fostering tourism, and celebrating the nation's rich cultural and natural heritage.

