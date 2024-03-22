Open Menu

PTI Does Not Want Stable Government In Country: Talal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 12:00 AM

PTI does not want stable government in country: Talal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry Thursday said that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not want a stable government in the country.

In a statement he also alleged that PTI had shown disrespect towards the nation's martyrs, a sentiment echoing broader criticism of the PTI's actions.

He criticized that the PTI has mocked the martyrs.

Talal emphasized the importance of securing a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), warning of potential hardships for the less privileged segments of society if an agreement is not reached. This highlights the economic challenges facing Pakistan and the urgency of addressing them.

He emphasized the PTI's ambition to assume power, underscoring concerns about the nation's stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Talal Chaudhry Muslim Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

10 minutes ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

10 minutes ago
 Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

10 minutes ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

13 minutes ago
 Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

13 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..

13 minutes ago
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, i ..

FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment

23 minutes ago
 India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ..

India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections

23 minutes ago
 HDA decides to launch grand operation against unau ..

HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes

23 minutes ago
 Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings amon ..

Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings among public

23 minutes ago
 Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, So ..

Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, Son scores in draw

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for pea ..

Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes: Minister for ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan