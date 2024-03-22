PTI Does Not Want Stable Government In Country: Talal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry Thursday said that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not want a stable government in the country.
In a statement he also alleged that PTI had shown disrespect towards the nation's martyrs, a sentiment echoing broader criticism of the PTI's actions.
He criticized that the PTI has mocked the martyrs.
Talal emphasized the importance of securing a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), warning of potential hardships for the less privileged segments of society if an agreement is not reached. This highlights the economic challenges facing Pakistan and the urgency of addressing them.
He emphasized the PTI's ambition to assume power, underscoring concerns about the nation's stability.
Recent Stories
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic
Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..
Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment
India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections
HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes
Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings among public
Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, Son scores in draw
Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes: Minister for ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Week-long plantation campaign kicked off at SU's Political Science Park2 minutes ago
-
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik10 minutes ago
-
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results10 minutes ago
-
Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own pocket13 minutes ago
-
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment23 minutes ago
-
HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes23 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings among public23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes: Minister for Foreign Affairs Isha ..34 minutes ago
-
Ambassador attends Iftaar hosted by ruler of Ras Al Khaimah34 minutes ago
-
U.S. congressmen raise serious concern over India’s vilification of religious communities38 minutes ago
-
Planting trees essential for survival of human health: DC Meeran38 minutes ago
-
Tribunal reserves verdict on Zulfi Bukhari's appeal against rejection of nomination papers34 minutes ago