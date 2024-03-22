PTI does not want stable government in country: Talal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry Thursday said that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not want a stable government in the country.

In a statement he also alleged that PTI had shown disrespect towards the nation's martyrs, a sentiment echoing broader criticism of the PTI's actions.

He criticized that the PTI has mocked the martyrs.

Talal emphasized the importance of securing a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), warning of potential hardships for the less privileged segments of society if an agreement is not reached. This highlights the economic challenges facing Pakistan and the urgency of addressing them.

He emphasized the PTI's ambition to assume power, underscoring concerns about the nation's stability.