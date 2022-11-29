UrduPoint.com

PTI Ex-ministers Still Occupying Official Residences Despite Resignations From NA: Kohistani

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 11:10 AM

PTI ex-ministers still occupying official residences despite resignations from NA: Kohistani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Member National Assembly Khel Das Kohistani Tuesday criticized the announcement made by PTI chairman Imran Khan about the party's resignations from all assemblies and termed it 'frustrating drama' as despite resignation from the national assemblies his own ex-ministers were still occupying official residences.

"Imran Khan will take a U-turn on his own statement as members of his own party will not support this move," he said while speaking to ptv news channel.

He mentioned that ex-minister of PTI Fawad Chaudhry who is active in pushing the PTI out of the political scene still living in Parliament Lodges and using all facilities even after his resignation from the NA.

He said that PTI and its allies will split over the issue of resignation from the assemblies as a large number of members are not in favor of resigning from the assemblies.

Replying to a question, he said that the people had rejected the 'face-saving show' of PTI in Rawalpindi, adding, the public would not take part in any campaign against the country and its institutions.

All plans of PTI Chief Imran Khan to derail democracy and create a rift among state institutions have failed, he added.

