Open Menu

PTI Founder’s Nephew Sent To Jail On 14-day Judicial Remand

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 06:50 PM

PTI founder’s nephew sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday sent Shahrez Khan, nephew of PTI founder and son of Aleema Khan, to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced Shahrez Khan before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill on expiry of his 8-day remand.

The police requested the court to extend physical remand of the accused for completing investigation.

However, the defence counsel opposed the plea and requested his discharge from the case.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, declined to extend the remand and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court ordered for production of the accused on expiry of the remand term.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

19 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

19 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

19 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

19 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

19 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

19 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

19 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

19 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan