PTI Founder’s Nephew Sent To Jail On 14-day Judicial Remand
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday sent Shahrez Khan, nephew of PTI founder and son of Aleema Khan, to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case.
Earlier, the police produced Shahrez Khan before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill on expiry of his 8-day remand.
The police requested the court to extend physical remand of the accused for completing investigation.
However, the defence counsel opposed the plea and requested his discharge from the case.
The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, declined to extend the remand and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court ordered for production of the accused on expiry of the remand term.
