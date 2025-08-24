Commissioner Karachi Presents Report On Drainage To Chief Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2025 | 09:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi has submitted a detailed report on the ongoing and completed drainage works to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah.
The CM was briefed that drainage work is underway under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners and with the cooperation of district municipalities.
All Deputy Commissioners have submitted reports on the completed and ongoing works in their respective districts.
The Chief Minister directed to continue priority efforts for rainwater drainage, including areas and roads.
The Commissioner apprised that drainage work will be completed soon with the cooperation of the district municipalities.
In the southern district, drainage work has been completed in MA Jinnah Road, Abdullah Haroon Road, Chakiwara Court Road, Burns Road, Dr. Ziauddin Road, Tower, Old City Road, Shahrah-e-Iran, urdu Bazaar Street, Shahrah-e-Liaquat, Zaib-e-Nisa Road, Empress Market, Mirza Adam Road, Mai Kalachi Road, Memon Society Road, New Cooperative Cloth Market.
Drainage work has been completed on all roads in the Korangi district, and the Chief Minister was briefed.
Drainage work is underway in low-lying areas of Mehran Colony and Allahwala Town and will be completed soon.
Murad was informed that drainage work has been completed on more than eleven roads in the Malir district. The drainage process has been completed in Airport, Quaid-e-Abad, Dao Chowranagi, Memon Goth, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Steel Town, Kidney Center adjacent to Landhi Jail, Malir 15 Road, Mehran Highway, UC Bakhtiar Road, and Ghaghar Road.
While the drainage process is ongoing in Prem Villas near Saforan, Sub-Division Airport, Jat Para, and Sub-Division Ibrahim Hyderi.The CM was informed that drainage work on roads is progressing rapidly.
Drainage work has been completed in Okhai Memon Safora, Gulshan Iqbal, Civic Center Chanesar in the Eastern District and Mominabad, UC No, Mangho Pir Marri Road in the Western District.
He was further briefed that the drainage work has been completed in North Nazimabad, Gulberg Bandhani Colony, Liaquatabad, New Karachi and Nazimabad in the Central District.
