PTI Has Track Record Of Spreading 'Anarchy': Saad Rafique
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Saad Rafique criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for its history of fostering "anarchy" in the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that "Whenever the country starts to progress, PTI disrupts it. It is inappropriate for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to use foul language against the centre.
"
Rafique expressed concerns about Gandapur's leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suggesting that his actions indicate an inability to manage provincial affairs and a desire to create disturbances.
Addressing the recent developments within PML-N, Rafique commented on Shehbaz Sharif's resignation as party president.
"Shehbaz Sharif's resignation was accepted with a heavy heart, and his contributions as party president were greatly appreciated," he said.
Recent Stories
2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs
Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution
The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here
Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Higher Education transferred, posted principles of various colleges10 minutes ago
-
Daily Exercise boosts cognitive function, says Experts20 minutes ago
-
IT exports surges to stunning $310 mln in April20 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to revoke 'illegal recruitments' in Education Department30 minutes ago
-
Seven of family injured in Nathiagali road accident30 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi46 minutes ago
-
13 including children killed as mini truck plunges into ravine in Khushab50 minutes ago
-
Employees stage protest over non-payment of funds for hospitals in merged districts50 minutes ago
-
Govt continues extensive crackdown on essential commodities' smuggling50 minutes ago
-
Justice Munib takes oath as acting chief justice of Pakistan50 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expressed concerns over violent incidents in Kyrgyzstan50 minutes ago
-
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution52 minutes ago