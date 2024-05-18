Open Menu

PTI Has Track Record Of Spreading 'Anarchy': Saad Rafique

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PTI has track record of spreading 'Anarchy': Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Saad Rafique criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for its history of fostering "anarchy" in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that "Whenever the country starts to progress, PTI disrupts it. It is inappropriate for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to use foul language against the centre.

"

Rafique expressed concerns about Gandapur's leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suggesting that his actions indicate an inability to manage provincial affairs and a desire to create disturbances.

Addressing the recent developments within PML-N, Rafique commented on Shehbaz Sharif's resignation as party president.

"Shehbaz Sharif's resignation was accepted with a heavy heart, and his contributions as party president were greatly appreciated," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Muslim

Recent Stories

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

28 minutes ago
 Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza So ..

Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail

33 minutes ago
 Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partn ..

Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi

46 minutes ago
 New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

52 minutes ago
 The conspiratorial elements involved in digital te ..

The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..

55 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

2 hours ago
vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

2 hours ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

2 hours ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

5 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

5 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan