Education minister visits school for transgenders

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister of Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visited the Trans Education School System established at the Government Girls High School Canal Colony.

He reviewed the education and skills facilities provided at the school.

The minister inspected the computer lab, production hall, beauty parlour, stitching room, cooking facilities, and classrooms at the Trans Education School System. Members of the Provincial Assembly, PMIU, UNICEF, and School Education officials were present on this occasion.

The minister expressed his satisfaction with the educational facilities provided and the measures taken to empower transgender students within the Trans Education School System. On this occasion, it was shared that transgender students in education are receiving services from competent and dedicated teachers and instructors.