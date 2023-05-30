UrduPoint.com

PTI Leader Gets Bail In May 9 Vandalism Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2023 | 07:31 PM

PTI leader gets bail in May 9 vandalism case

Former Member Provincial Assembly, Arbab Jahandad Tuesday was granted bail by anti terrorism court in the ransacking and vandalism properties during May 9-10

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Former Member Provincial Assembly, Arbab Jahandad Tuesday was granted bail by anti terrorism court in the ransacking and vandalism properties during May 9-10.

ATC judge Dr Amir Nazir after hearing arguments and facts granted bail to Arbab Jahandad.

The police prosecutor while objecting into the bail plea maintained that the PTI leader was arrested by police in the limit of Khan Razik police station and was involved in ransacking and vandalism of May 9-10.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Provincial Assembly May Anti Terrorism Court

Recent Stories

Burundi, Russia to Sign Agreements on Energy at Ru ..

Burundi, Russia to Sign Agreements on Energy at Russia-Africa Summit - Foreign M ..

8 minutes ago
 IMF Says Reached Agreement With Ukraine, Paving Wa ..

IMF Says Reached Agreement With Ukraine, Paving Way for $900Mln Disbursement

8 minutes ago
 IMF Upgrades Ukraine's 2023 GDP Growth Forecast to ..

IMF Upgrades Ukraine's 2023 GDP Growth Forecast to Range of 1% to 3%

8 minutes ago
 US Releases New Framework for Space Diplomacy, Boo ..

US Releases New Framework for Space Diplomacy, Boosting Artemis Accords - Blinke ..

8 minutes ago
 Locust outbreak in Afghanistan threatens Wheat cro ..

Locust outbreak in Afghanistan threatens Wheat crops: FAO

22 minutes ago
 Workshop held on Value Chain of Pulses

Workshop held on Value Chain of Pulses

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.