PTI leader gets bail in May 9 vandalism case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Former Member Provincial Assembly, Arbab Jahandad Tuesday was granted bail by anti terrorism court in the ransacking and vandalism properties during May 9-10.

ATC judge Dr Amir Nazir after hearing arguments and facts granted bail to Arbab Jahandad.

The police prosecutor while objecting into the bail plea maintained that the PTI leader was arrested by police in the limit of Khan Razik police station and was involved in ransacking and vandalism of May 9-10.