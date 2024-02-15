PTI Nominates Omar Ayub As Candidate For Prime Minister Office
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2024 | 02:14 PM
The development has taken place after nomination of Ali Amin Gandapur for the office KP CM office.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced on Thursday that Omar Ayub Khan, the party's Secretary General, has been chosen as their nominee for the position of Prime Minister of Pakistan.
The sources said that Imran Khan, the founder of PTI, who is behind the bars nominated Omar Ayub Khan.
The development took place after Ali Amin Gandapur was nominated for the office of chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to the sources, Khan nominated Omar Ayub for staying loyal during the difficult times for the party.
(Developing Story)
