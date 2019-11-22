PTI soul party with democratic culture in its ranks: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the soul political party which had democratic traditions and culture in its ranks

The party was doing the politics of principles and that was why its government was striving to protect the basic rights of people, she said while talking to the media here.

Dr Firdous said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in their past tenures in power had not only ignored the people but also deceived them politically. The people were now politically mature, she added.

She said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should also initiate hearing on the applications filed by the PTI against the PML-N and the PPP regarding their foreign funding. The two parties had strongly criticized the ECP in the past and now they were seeking justice from it, she added.

Dr Firdous said the opposition's Rehbar Committee "has become a Rehzan (dacoits) committee as its members are protecting one another's political agendas.

" She expressed the hope that Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan after his medical treatment in London.

She said the government had always respected the courts of law.

The special assistant said Pakistan would fully support the new Afghan government, which would be elected by the people.

She said the Indian government had already deprived the oppressed people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir of their basic rights. Under Indian state terrorism, large-scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people were continuing unabated in the valley, she added.

She urged the world to take serious notice of the situation and pressurize India to stop its brutalities and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of Kashmiris and the United Nations resolutions.

The people of held Kashmir would soon see the dawn of freedom, she added.