PTI Workers Set On Fire Ramna Police Station, One APC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 11:06 PM

PTI workers set on fire Ramna police station, one APC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) violent workers in the federal capital set on fire "Ramna Police Station and an Armored Personnel Carrier of the police (APC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) violent workers in the Federal capital set on fire "Ramna Police Station and an Armored Personnel Carrier of the police (APC).

According to an Islamabad Police spokesperson, the PTI protesters have also opened fire at the personnel of law enforcement agencies during the protest.

The miscreants have set fire to the vehicles of one citizen near the Srinagar Highway at Zero Point. They have also damaged government and private properties at different places in the federal capital.

The protesters have also thrown petrol bombs at the police and soon after receiving the information, SSP Operations reached at the spot.

