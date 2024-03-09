PU ISCS organises 1st convocation of Allied Health Sciences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The Punjab University (PU) Institute of Social & Cultural Studies (ISCS) organised the 1st convocation of Faculty of Allied Health Sciences.

Acting Dean Faculty of Allied Health Sciences and ISCS Director Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Chief Executive Officer/ Medical Superintendent Gulab Devi Teaching Hospital Dr Hamid Hassan, Vice Chancellor University of Poonch Rawalakot Prof Dr. Zakaria Zakar, Assistant Director Academics Gulab Devi Educational Complex Usman Jawad Iqbal, faculty members and students were present.

In her address, Dr Rubeena Zakar welcomed the participants and congratulated students and their parents over their success. She said most of students, who graduated from the faculty, had secured good job positions in Pakistan as well as abroad, while some of students were enrolled in post-graduation programmes. She acknowledged the support of Gulab Devi Teaching Hospital throughout the journey.

Dr Hamid Hassan also congratulated students and their parents to achieve the milestone and provided professional advices to students.

He highlighted the sensitivity and the need of ethical values for professional development. He said despite various challenges, completion of different programmes had been accomplished with the PU support.

Prof Dr Zakaria Zakar thanked the Institute for inviting him and congratulated students on their special day by signifying the importance of education. He highlighted the global demand and importance of the degree programmes being offered under the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences. He encouraged students to use modern technological platforms and social media to upgrade their skills and knowledge.

Students including Doctor of Physiotherapy, BS Anesthesia Technology, BS Medical Lab Technology, BS Optometry, BS Dental Technology, BS Operation Theatre Technology, BS Cardiac Profusion Technology and BS Medical Imaging Technology (Session 2017-2021) received their degrees at the convocation.