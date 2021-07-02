PU organises seminar on regional security situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Regional Integration Centre of the Punjab University (PU), Department of Political Science, and Golden Ring Economic Forum jointly organised a seminar on "Abraham Accords: Israel-India Nexus in Indo-Pacific and Implications for Regional Security and Interests of Pakistan", here on Friday.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar welcomed the guest speakers and emphasised creating a dialogue on the geopolitical issues. The focus of discussion evolved around maritime environment in Indian Ocean, the US China rivalry and its implications for Asia Pacific, growing influence of US-India cooperation in Indo-Pacific region and involvement of Israel in Indo-Pacific post-Abraham Accords.

The experts agreed that the emerging situation in the Indian Ocean poses clear threat to the interests of China, Iran, Russia and Pakistan. The logical response to the evolving situation defining geostrategic landscape of this region is cooperation of these states making a golden Ring based on their geo-economic interests.

Prof Dr Iram Khalid, chairperson Department of Political Science, Punjab University, emphasised the strategic role of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for Pakistan in this entire situation.

President Golden Ring Economic Forum Lt-Gen (retd) Sikandar Afzal highlighted the philosophical and historical background of Abraham Accords insinuating the growing role of Israel in the region.

Chairman GREF Hasnain Reza Mirza introduced the role and purpose of the think tank, Golden Ring Economic Forum.

Dr Zainab Ahmed, research fellow GREF, explained the conceptual transformation from Asia Pacific to Indo-Pacific and it's implications for Pakistan and how geo-economics now precedes geo-politics to transform the geo-strategic landscape.

Gen (retd) Muhammad Yusuf highlighted the interests of Israel in the region and its implications. Lt-Gen (retd) Ghulam Mustafa, Geopolitical analyst explained the role of the US CENTCOM and Indo-Pacific Command and their operations encircling China, Russia, Iran and Pakistan.

Dr Farid Malik, former chairman Pakistan Science Foundation, emphasised how Chinese model had so many lessons for Pakistan.

Dr Hasnain Ahmed explained the ideological and conceptual sensitivity of Israel for Pakistan's society.

The session was moderated by Director Regional Integration Centre (RIC) Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali.

In his concluding remarks, Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, pro vice chancellor and the patron-in-chief of RIC, Punjab University, emphasised cultural intercourse of golden ring states to facilitate diplomatic and economic ties.