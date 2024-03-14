Public Notice For Bye-poll On Vacant NA, PK Seats To Be Issued On Mar 15
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The returning officers (ROs) would issue public notice for the bye-election 2024 on the vacant seats of the National and Provincial Assembly on Friday, March 15, said the spokesman of KP election commission here on Thursday.
According to the election schedule, these elections would be held on April 21, on the vacant seats of NA 8 Bajaur, NA 44 DI Khan, PK 22 Bajaur and PK 91 Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Candidates would submit their nomination papers from March 16 to 18, while the list of candidates would be released on March 18.
Scrutiny of papers would be held on March 21, while appeals against acceptance and rejection of papers could be filed till March 25.
Decisions on these appeals would be made by March 28 and on the same day the revised list would be released.
Candidates would be able to withdraw their nomination papers till March 29.
The final list of candidates would be released on March 30 along with allotted elections symbols.
