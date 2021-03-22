Public School employees stage protest for immediate increase in salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The employees of Public School Hyderabad here Sunday staged a protest rally against alleged corruption and non enhancement of their salaries since the last many years.

The protesting employees led by Anis Ahmed Memon, Shoban Vistro, Siraj Abro and others said despite taking over by the Institute of business Administration (IBA) Sukkur, Public School was still under financial crisis.

They said salaries of employees had not been increased since 2013 therefore employees were facing financial constraints.

They called upon IBA management and the school administration to announce immediate increase in the salaries of employees keeping in view of growing price hike failing which they would start a protest movement for resolution of their just demands.