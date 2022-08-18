Punjab Assembly passes University of Kamalia Bill 2022

The Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed a University of Kamalia Bill 2022 which was moved by the Provincial Minister for Cooperative, Environment Protection and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed a University of Kamalia Bill 2022 which was moved by the Provincial Minister for Cooperative, Environment Protection and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja.

The Punjab Assembly session started with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH), with Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan in the chair. The session started two hours behind its scheduled time of 2:00 pm.

Questions related to Primary and Secondary Healthcare department were raised by the MPAs which were responded by the concerned minister.

During the session flood situation in Punjab also came under discussion.

Later, on completion of today's agenda the session was adjourned till Monday 2:00 pm.