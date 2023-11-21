Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects PIC upgradation project

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a comprehensive visit to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) early morning here on Tuesday, focusing on the progress of the PIC upgradation project.

The Chief Minister meticulously examined the ongoing construction activities in the emergency block of the expansion project.

During the inspection, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the upgradation would lead to an increase in emergency beds. He announced plans for the installation of LED screens to enhance the convenience of patients and their attendants. In a crucial directive, Naqvi directed not to keep oxygen connections open.

CM Mohsin Naqvi personally surveyed the construction work on three floors of the hospital, particularly in the private wards and rooms under construction. He instructed to ensure spacious private rooms, scheduling work in three shifts, and emphasized completing the upgradation project within the designated timeframe.

Taking a hands-on approach, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited patients in the ward, expressing personal interest in their well-being. Responding promptly to a complaint of overcharging at the canteen from an elderly patient's attendant, Naqvi directed AC Model Town to swiftly address the issue.

Engaging with patients and attendants, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi proactively addressed concerns, taking immediate action on a complaint of misbehavior and entering the hospital with money by a young man.

Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Dr. Javed Akram, Secretary Health, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner, Special Secretary Health, Chief Executive Officer PIC Dr. Anjum Jalal, MS Dr. Tahsin, and other officials were present.