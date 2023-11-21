Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Inspects PIC Upgradation Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects PIC upgradation project

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a comprehensive visit to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) early morning here on Tuesday, focusing on the progress of the PIC upgradation project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a comprehensive visit to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) early morning here on Tuesday, focusing on the progress of the PIC upgradation project.

The Chief Minister meticulously examined the ongoing construction activities in the emergency block of the expansion project.

During the inspection, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the upgradation would lead to an increase in emergency beds. He announced plans for the installation of LED screens to enhance the convenience of patients and their attendants. In a crucial directive, Naqvi directed not to keep oxygen connections open.

CM Mohsin Naqvi personally surveyed the construction work on three floors of the hospital, particularly in the private wards and rooms under construction. He instructed to ensure spacious private rooms, scheduling work in three shifts, and emphasized completing the upgradation project within the designated timeframe.

Taking a hands-on approach, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited patients in the ward, expressing personal interest in their well-being. Responding promptly to a complaint of overcharging at the canteen from an elderly patient's attendant, Naqvi directed AC Model Town to swiftly address the issue.

Engaging with patients and attendants, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi proactively addressed concerns, taking immediate action on a complaint of misbehavior and entering the hospital with money by a young man.

Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Dr. Javed Akram, Secretary Health, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner, Special Secretary Health, Chief Executive Officer PIC Dr. Anjum Jalal, MS Dr. Tahsin, and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab Visit Young Man Progress Lead Money From Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

Fog/smog likely to develop in plain areas of count ..

Fog/smog likely to develop in plain areas of country: PMD

3 minutes ago
 Dr Nadeem expresses resolve to deal with malnutrit ..

Dr Nadeem expresses resolve to deal with malnutrition

3 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 19m from 635 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 19m from 635 defaulters in a day

3 minutes ago
 First Pakistani Astronaut Namira Salim - a torchbe ..

First Pakistani Astronaut Namira Salim - a torchbearer for youth, inspiration fo ..

6 minutes ago
 Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad dispels false so ..

Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad dispels false social media claims

6 minutes ago
 Food security, sustainable agriculture emerged as ..

Food security, sustainable agriculture emerged as grave issues: Dr Masoud J Al-M ..

5 minutes ago
Technology continuously evolving, armed forces nee ..

Technology continuously evolving, armed forces need to keep pace with evolving t ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global ..

Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global acknowledgment: Dr. Kausar Mal ..

22 minutes ago
 Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to ..

Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to South Africa

22 minutes ago
 Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam ..

Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam Khan

22 minutes ago
 Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

26 minutes ago
 Economists highlight importance of paradigm shift ..

Economists highlight importance of paradigm shift in thinking for Pak trajectory ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan