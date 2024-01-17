Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Visits Ring Road Southern Loop-3 Project, Inspects Construction Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit to the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3-project, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit to the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3-project, here on Wednesday.

He inspected the 8-km long whole route from Maraka Multan Road up to Adda Plot and reviewed asphalt laying work and shook hands with the labourers. Mohsin Naqvi also checked the temperature of asphalt along with construction of the walls. He while ordering to expedite asphalt laying work directed to increase the resources so that the project could be completed within the stipulated time frame.

“The support of the whole Punjab government’s team stands with you," the CM said that hopefully, this project would be completed at the earliest. Mohsin Naqvi in order to accelerate pace of work on the project, issued directions to the Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal and Secretary Communication & Works in this regard.

He inspected ongoing construction activities on the project. FWO officials gave a briefing about progress being made on the project.

The CM underscored that people would be provided excellent transportation facilities with the completion of Ring Road Southern Loop-3 Project, adding that 8-km long Southern Loop-3 project would be opened for traffic soon. It was informed during the briefing that 6 out of 8 main structures have been completed while 20 small structures have also been completed. Approximately, 70 per cent work of the project has been completed.

Provincial ministers Azafar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Secretary C&W, Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA, Chairman Lahore Ring Road Authority, MD NESPAK, Project Director LESCO and FWO officials were also present.

