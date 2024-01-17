- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project, inspects cons ..
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Visits Ring Road Southern Loop-3 Project, Inspects Construction Activities
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit to the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3-project, here on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit to the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3-project, here on Wednesday.
He inspected the 8-km long whole route from Maraka Multan Road up to Adda Plot and reviewed asphalt laying work and shook hands with the labourers. Mohsin Naqvi also checked the temperature of asphalt along with construction of the walls. He while ordering to expedite asphalt laying work directed to increase the resources so that the project could be completed within the stipulated time frame.
“The support of the whole Punjab government’s team stands with you," the CM said that hopefully, this project would be completed at the earliest. Mohsin Naqvi in order to accelerate pace of work on the project, issued directions to the Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal and Secretary Communication & Works in this regard.
He inspected ongoing construction activities on the project. FWO officials gave a briefing about progress being made on the project.
The CM underscored that people would be provided excellent transportation facilities with the completion of Ring Road Southern Loop-3 Project, adding that 8-km long Southern Loop-3 project would be opened for traffic soon. It was informed during the briefing that 6 out of 8 main structures have been completed while 20 small structures have also been completed. Approximately, 70 per cent work of the project has been completed.
Provincial ministers Azafar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Secretary C&W, Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA, Chairman Lahore Ring Road Authority, MD NESPAK, Project Director LESCO and FWO officials were also present.
Recent Stories
Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidarity Year”: Amb Farhadov
IHC rejects request to stay trial of Bibi's marriage case
Fake news - a biggest threat to democracy & journalism: Solangi
Traders demand to shift the poultry market from city
China achieves high quality development targets in 2023: Chinese CG
ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsApp account
Poor inflows leads to reduction of outflows to only 100 cusecs from Mangla Dam
Lt. Gen.(Retd) Hidayatur Rehman sworn in as as AJK PSC Chairman
Weather ,environment plays important role in asthma attacks : Dr.Zulfiqar
Alternative Dispute Resolution essential to alleviate strain on judiciary: Musha ..
Election campaign gains momentum in KP as political heavyweights trying to attra ..
Heavy snow, freezing rain hamper German travel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidarity Year”: Amb Farhadov3 minutes ago
-
IHC rejects request to stay trial of Bibi's marriage case6 minutes ago
-
Fake news - a biggest threat to democracy & journalism: Solangi6 minutes ago
-
Traders demand to shift the poultry market from city6 minutes ago
-
ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsApp account11 minutes ago
-
Poor inflows leads to reduction of outflows to only 100 cusecs from Mangla Dam11 minutes ago
-
Lt. Gen.(Retd) Hidayatur Rehman sworn in as as AJK PSC Chairman11 minutes ago
-
Weather ,environment plays important role in asthma attacks : Dr.Zulfiqar11 minutes ago
-
Alternative Dispute Resolution essential to alleviate strain on judiciary: Mushaal4 minutes ago
-
Election campaign gains momentum in KP as political heavyweights trying to attract voters in native ..4 minutes ago
-
Fertigation through drip irrigation better for vegetables crops in tunnel4 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses PTI leaders' petitions against rejection of nomination papers4 minutes ago