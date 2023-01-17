UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Lays Foundation Stone Of Data Darbar Parking Plaza Project

January 17, 2023

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi lays foundation stone of Data Darbar parking plaza project

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of over Rs.4 billion worth Data Darbar parking plaza, underpass and infrastructure improvement project, which would be completed in six to eight months to facilitate visitors and people of adjoining areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of over Rs.4 billion worth Data Darbar parking plaza, underpass and infrastructure improvement project, which would be completed in six to eight months to facilitate visitors and people of adjoining areas.

The parking plaza would have two basements and six storeys with a parking facility for more than 500 vehicles. The parking plaza would be connected to the shrine's basement through an underpass.

DG LDA gave a briefing about the project.

While addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony, the CM said that folding umbrellas would be installed on the premises of Data Darbar and Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar's (RA) shrine in Pakpattan. The food authority would also ensure the quality of community meals in the shrines, he added.

He said that elevators would be installed in the parking plaza for elderly and disabled devotees. The government wanted to improve the infrastructure as road closures caused difficulties during Urs, he maintained.

Visitors would park their vehicles at the parking plaza to access the shrine on foot through the underground route, he stated and added that the government would facilitate devotees coming from abroad.

In a few months, more than nine mega projects worth 23 billion rupees had been launched for Lahore, he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, Saeed-ul-Hasan Shah, secretary housing, secretary auqaf, secretary C&W, secretary information, administrator Data Darbar and others were present.

