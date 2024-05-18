Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Orders Arrest Of Gangsters

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 08:56 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders arrest of gangsters

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of alleged incidents of rape of women by rogue men in Badu Malhi, Narowal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of alleged incidents of rape of women by rogue men in Badu Malhi, Narowal.

The CM said the anti-social gang of rapists should be punished as per law. She ordered to arrest the gangsters immediately, and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police on the matter.

