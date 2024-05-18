Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Orders Arrest Of Gangsters
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 08:56 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of alleged incidents of rape of women by rogue men in Badu Malhi, Narowal
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of alleged incidents of rape of women by rogue men in Badu Malhi, Narowal.
The CM said the anti-social gang of rapists should be punished as per law. She ordered to arrest the gangsters immediately, and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police on the matter.
Recent Stories
LESCO detects 81,616 power pilferers in 238 days
Crime eradication police responsibility: IGP
Threats and bullets: Mexico's candidates risk lives to compete
T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli opens about clash with arch rival Pakistan
Dr Farrukh Ali assumes charge of SSP Hyderabad
Football: Scottish Premiership table
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews regional anti-dengue opera ..
Youth commits suicide
CM grieved at killings in Khushab accident
KP Food Authority’s team conducts operations in D.I.Khan
Nawaz calls for accountability of all including former judges ‘who damaged Pak ..
Russia seizes Deutsche Bank, UniCredit assets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO detects 81,616 power pilferers in 238 days7 minutes ago
-
Crime eradication police responsibility: IGP7 minutes ago
-
Dr Farrukh Ali assumes charge of SSP Hyderabad2 hours ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews regional anti-dengue operations2 hours ago
-
Youth commits suicide2 hours ago
-
CM grieved at killings in Khushab accident2 hours ago
-
KP Food Authority’s team conducts operations in D.I.Khan2 hours ago
-
DC reviews health services at BHUs2 hours ago
-
Alhamra hosts captivating Sarangi evening3 hours ago
-
Anti-Corruption court sentences Food Inspector in corruption case3 hours ago
-
CPEC to inject new impetus to Pak-China relationship, says Chinese DCM3 hours ago
-
4 dacoits arrested, weapons, valuables recovered3 hours ago