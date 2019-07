(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will preside over a cabinet meeting on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will preside over a cabinet meeting on Saturday.

The meeting will be held at the committee room of the CM's Office in which 19 points agenda would be reviewed.

The meeting would be attended by ministers, advisors, special assistance, the chief secretary and high officials, said a handout here on Friday.