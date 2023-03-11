UrduPoint.com

'Punjab Culture Day' To Be Marked With Enthusiasm

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

'Punjab Culture Day' to be marked with enthusiasm

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah said that the 'Punjab Cultural Day' scheduled on March 14 would be marked in an effective way under the directions of provincial government.

The cultural rallies would be taken out while kabaddi, football, volleyball and tug-of-war competitions would also be conducted at district and tehsil levels.

The food stalls would be established at Kulsoom Nawaz Park V chowk and the speech, poetry, folk songs and others competitions would also be held among students in connection with the importance of culture.

The DC said that those nations remained alive who show love with their culture and language and urged the citizens to participate in the programmes regarding Punjab Culture Day.

