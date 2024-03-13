Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity on Mar 14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Punjab culture day would be observed in the district on Thursday, with simplicity due to the sanctity of the month of Ramazan Ul Mubarak.

A simple ceremony would be held at Dera Ghazi Khan Arts Council, Deputy Commissioner Mahr Shahid Zaman Lak said in a meeting with director arts Council held here Wednesday to discuss arrangements.

Ceremonies would begin with a painting contest with Punjab culture as its theme to be followed by a Punjabi Mushaira.

Participants would be clad in traditional Punjab dress while officials would cover their heads by traditional Punjabi turban.

Students of educational institutions besides medical college and Ghazi University would attend the ceremony.

Dr. Moazzam from medical College and Dr. Rashida Qazi from Ghazi University would serve as coordinators for the day long activity.

