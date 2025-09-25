CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) According to the report of District Emergency Chiniot, during the last 24 hours, the Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 21 road traffic accidents across Chiniot and rescued 25 injured persons.

The number of men is 19 while the number of women is 6. Out of these 25 injured persons, 15 persons were slightly injured and were discharged on the spot after providing immediate medical aid, while 10 persons were seriously injured and were shifted to the relevant hospitals in the Rescue 1122 van after providing first aid.