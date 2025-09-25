RWMC conducts cleanliness drive in commercial market area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), in collaboration with Pak Mission Society and students from various institutions, carried out a cleanliness awareness campaign in the area of the commercial market, Satellite Town, here on Thursday.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the shopkeepers and residents of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness as well as the hazards of dengue.

The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the proper disposal of garbage at waste containers placed in every union council of the city.

A camp was also organised to raise awareness among the masses about the importance of cleanliness and the prevention of dengue

Furthermore, they appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean and throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots. In addition, they were asked to keep an eye on junkyards, schools, under-construction buildings, and other sites that might contribute to spreading dengue larvae. In case of any cleanliness-related complaint, the citizens were advised to contact the helpline number 1139.