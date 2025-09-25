Open Menu

FBISE Vows To Develop Private Education Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM

FBISE vows to develop private education sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Fatima Tahira of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), vowed to develop the private education sector affiliated to the education board.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the Private Schools Association (PSA), led by Zafaran Elahi while general advisor, Abdul Waheed Khan and renowned lawyer and accountant of schools Zahid Bashir were also present with there, said a press release on Thursday.

During the meeting, she emphasised maximizing all available resources to enhance examination standards and qualifications in private schools affiliated with FBISE.

"The Chairman of the Commission, Federal Board, Dr Ikram Ali Malik, gives clear instructions for this," she said.

On this occasion, Zafar Elahi said that private educational institutions have become a key partner to the government in raising literacy rates, driving educational development and boosting economic growth.

He attributed this to the implementation of a superior examination system and the support provided to children by the FBISE, which aligned exams with global standards alongside wider advancements in the country’s education sector.

Recent Stories

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in ha ..

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content

28 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, part ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..

28 minutes ago
 UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Tra ..

UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China

58 minutes ago
 BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role ..

BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..

2 hours ago
 XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

2 hours ago
 EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

2 hours ago
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

2 hours ago
 Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day o ..

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Direc ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mu ..

Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mursalah Village

2 hours ago
 Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attra ..

Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attracts bids worth AED5.1 billion

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan