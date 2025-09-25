FBISE Vows To Develop Private Education Sector
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Fatima Tahira of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), vowed to develop the private education sector affiliated to the education board.
He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the Private Schools Association (PSA), led by Zafaran Elahi while general advisor, Abdul Waheed Khan and renowned lawyer and accountant of schools Zahid Bashir were also present with there, said a press release on Thursday.
During the meeting, she emphasised maximizing all available resources to enhance examination standards and qualifications in private schools affiliated with FBISE.
"The Chairman of the Commission, Federal Board, Dr Ikram Ali Malik, gives clear instructions for this," she said.
On this occasion, Zafar Elahi said that private educational institutions have become a key partner to the government in raising literacy rates, driving educational development and boosting economic growth.
He attributed this to the implementation of a superior examination system and the support provided to children by the FBISE, which aligned exams with global standards alongside wider advancements in the country’s education sector.
