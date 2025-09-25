Open Menu

ICT Police Nab Motorcycle Theft Gang Member; Four Stolen Bikes Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ICT Police nab motorcycle theft gang member; four stolen bikes recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Humak Police Station team arrested a key member of an organized gang involved in multiple motorcycle theft incidents and recovered four stolen motorcycles worth millions of rupees from his possession.

An official told APP on Thursday that the accused, identified as Moosa, was arrested during a special operation using modern technical and human intelligence sources.

He said several cases had already been registered against the accused.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrested suspect confessed to committing multiple thefts in Humak and adjoining areas, while further investigation is underway.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq said that ICT Police were conducting comprehensive operations against motorcycle theft and street crime, which had led to a significant decline in such incidents in the Federal capital. He directed all officers to continue strict crackdowns against criminals and ensure their arrest under the law.

AP/rzr-mkz

