Punjab Establishes First-ever Special Inspection Unit
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) In a landmark step towards addressing water pollution and industrial wastewater
management, Punjab has established its first-ever Special Inspection Unit under the leadership
of Director General Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab Imran Hamid Sheikh.
This new unit is tasked with strict monitoring of industrial wastewater discharge across the
province to ensure environmental compliance.
“No industrial unit will be allowed to operate if it discharges untreated wastewater into drains or sewerage systems,” warned DG EPA Punjab Imran Hamid Sheikh.
He emphasized that all industrial entities must treat their wastewater before release to protect public health and natural ecosystems.
The Special Inspection Unit will operate under the EPA Headquarters in Lahore, with vehicles and staff allocated upon approval from the Director Planning & Coordination (P&C), according to Punjab EPA spokesperson Sajid Bashir.
To strengthen enforcement, the unit has been granted the authority of hearing at the district level. In northern districts, Deputy Director Regulatory Control will oversee hearings, while in southern districts, this authority is assigned to the Deputy Director Research & Investigation.
Moreover, assistant directors have been empowered to issue hearing notices, enhancing the unit’s ability to take swift action against violators.
