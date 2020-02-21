Punjab Food Authority disposes of 4600 litres tainted milk in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued a crackdown against milk adulteration mafia in different parts of the city for a second consecutive day on Friday, discarding 4,600 litres tainted milk.

Separately, food authority shut down 24 food points and served notices to more than 200 food business operators for bringing improvement as per the PFA Act.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that the action was being taken to control the practice of adulteration in food upon the special directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister of Punjab.

He said that dairy safety teams inspected 17,500 milk by placing screening pickets on the entry and exit points of the city till late at night.

During the inspection, teams disposed of 115 maunds milk being carried on different vehicles for supplying in the provincial metropolis from dairy farms. He said that PFA disposed of adulterated milk over proved contamination of water, hazardous powder and other chemicals which had been used to enhance the thickness and quantity of milk.

He said that adulterated milk was injurious to health for consumers epically children and elders.

PFA Gujranwala team sealed Babu Gee Super Store for selling expired food items, not paying fine fee and selling loose spices.

A team of PFA Mandi Bahauddin raided Blund Dye Food Colour Industry and sealed it for not using filter water, not mentioning expiry area and preserving food at foot level.

In Narrowal, Iqbal Salt Unit was sealed over proved contamination in red chilli and poor cleanliness arrangements.

Shahzad Beef Shop was sealed for not adopting cone slaughtering system, not covering meat properly and open sewerage system.

In Sargodha, PFA sealed Punjab Chicken Shop over unhygienic conditions.

The teams also shut down Naveed Karyana Store and Golden Brand Spices due to selling hazardous spices and non-compliance of instructions. In another raid, the authority has closed down Aziz Khoya Unit for producing adulterated khoya.

Meanwhile, PFA's watchdog teams sealed five karyana stores owing to adulteration, worst condition of hygiene and for selling tainted spices.

The PFA also raided Al-Farooq Food Caf and sealed it due to using rancid oil, not having medical certificates and poor cleanliness arrangements. PFA Layyah team sealed Al-Rafiq Foods for violation of labelling rules, selling spurious tea leaves and doing business without getting a food license. Al-Hussain Soda Water factory was sealed by PFA for misbranding and failing to produce a record.

Furthermore, PFA Bahawalnagar team closed down Maqsood & Farhan Desi Ghee over failure food samples in a laboratory test, an abundance of insects and unhygienic conditions. Two milk shops were sealed for selling tainted milk in Bahawalpur. As well as, three sweets shops were sealed for using substandard ingredients, the presence of washroom in production area, artificial sweeteners and other violations.

The provincial food regulatory body also sealed two food joints in the south region.