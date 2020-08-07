UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Gears Up Steps To Deal With Expected Dengue Attack

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 07:29 PM

The Punjab government has started taking precautionary measures to tackle the expected dengue attack in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has started taking precautionary measures to tackle the expected dengue attack in the province.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) spokesperson on Friday, Secretary Captain (retd) M Usman has directed the departments concerned and staff to ensure implementation of the directions, issued by the Dengue Advisory Group for timely steps and protective measures against the disease.

The P&SHD secretary said that special training for doctors, nurses and general practitioners would be conducted under the Dengue Clinical Management programme, which would be mandatory for all doctors.

He expressed his doubts that the dengue larvae could spread in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur areas in the upcoming days.

He ordered for increasing the number of trained doctors and paramedics for dengue tackling in the high-risk ares. The health secretary directed the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and other departments concerned to ensure presentation of report on dengue as early as possible.

"A dengue dash board will be formed for effective and timely reporting on dengue so that a swift action could be taken,' he added.

The secretary said that the P&SHD would help in making a website of Dengue Expert Advisory Board for creating awareness about the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other information on dengue.

