Open Menu

Punjab Govt Making All-out Efforts To Provide Relief To Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Punjab Govt making all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Punjab government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens, said members of the Punjab Assembly, Ch. Naeem Ijaz and Ziaullah Shah on Thursday.

Ch. Ijaz informed that the MPAs along with district administration officers were visiting markets and checking implementation of the prices of Rotti and Naan fixed by the provincial government.

Members of the Provincial Assembly were active in ensuring the implementation of the prices of Rotti and Naan, he added.

The Punjab government had fixed the price of 100 grams Rotti at Rs 16, while the price of 120 grams Naan at Rs 20.

The implementation of the new rates of Rotti and Naan would be ensured at all cost, Chaudhry Naeem Ijaz said.

Teams had been formed in Rawalpindi district on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Ch. Naeem Ijaz added.

The prices of flour had come down which was providing relief to the poor people, Ziaullah Shah said adding, the reduction in flour prices would benefit the citizens.

He informed that 10 tandoor owners selling Rotti and Naan at high rates were warned while one tandoor was sealed.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Poor Government Of Punjab Provincial Assembly Rawalpindi Price Market All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Punjab Assembly Flour

Recent Stories

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis ..

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..

58 minutes ago
 Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media c ..

Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in ta ..

Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF

3 hours ago
 National team determined for good performance agai ..

National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

6 hours ago
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in ..

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield

15 hours ago
 Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation ..

Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role

15 hours ago
 Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwa ..

Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..

15 hours ago
 Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan e ..

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

15 hours ago
 Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

15 hours ago
 MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign inve ..

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan