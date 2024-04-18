Punjab Govt Making All-out Efforts To Provide Relief To Citizens
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Punjab government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens, said members of the Punjab Assembly, Ch. Naeem Ijaz and Ziaullah Shah on Thursday.
Ch. Ijaz informed that the MPAs along with district administration officers were visiting markets and checking implementation of the prices of Rotti and Naan fixed by the provincial government.
Members of the Provincial Assembly were active in ensuring the implementation of the prices of Rotti and Naan, he added.
The Punjab government had fixed the price of 100 grams Rotti at Rs 16, while the price of 120 grams Naan at Rs 20.
The implementation of the new rates of Rotti and Naan would be ensured at all cost, Chaudhry Naeem Ijaz said.
Teams had been formed in Rawalpindi district on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Ch. Naeem Ijaz added.
The prices of flour had come down which was providing relief to the poor people, Ziaullah Shah said adding, the reduction in flour prices would benefit the citizens.
He informed that 10 tandoor owners selling Rotti and Naan at high rates were warned while one tandoor was sealed.
