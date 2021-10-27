Punjab govt to bear medical expenses of Shakir Shujabadi: Usman Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday, Punjab government would bear all expenses of medical treatment of known Seraiki poet Shakir Hussain Shujabadi.

According to directorate general of public relations, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar instructed district administration to take special care of Shakir Shujabadi and other members of his family.

Earlier, a video went viral in which Shakir Shujabadi was being taken to clinic of a "Hakeem" (Herbal Practitioner) on motorcycle.

His son namely Waleed Shakir registered complaint that Shakir Shujabadi was completely ignored by the government. He appealed government to help managing treatment of his father.

He stated that he could not afford expenses on treatment of his father.