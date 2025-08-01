Open Menu

Punjab Govt To Launch Green Corridor Project In Collaboration With Pakistan Railways

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 10:32 PM

Punjab govt to launch green corridor project in collaboration with Pakistan Railways

The Punjab government has decided to initiate a Green Corridor project in partnership with Pakistan Railways, aiming to transform the area along the railway track from Shahdara to Raiwind into lush green belts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to initiate a Green Corridor project in partnership with Pakistan Railways, aiming to transform the area along the railway track from Shahdara to Raiwind into lush green belts. According to the PR spokesperson on Friday, spanning 40 kilometers and covering 700 kanals of land, the project is designed to enhance the city’s environment and aesthetics.

The Rs. 2.25 billion project is expected to be completed within a year and includes the innovative transformation of old railway bogies into libraries and cafés, providing both environmental and cultural value to the public spaces.

The project will be executed in four phases.

The first phase will cover the stretch from Shahdara to the Lahore Railway Station, the second up to Walton, the third from Walton to Kot Lakhpat, and the final phase will extend to Raiwind. The Punjab Housing Department has submitted the PC-1 of the project to the Planning and Development Department for formal approval.

Authorities believe the Green Corridor will significantly help in reducing environmental pollution and promoting a greener urban landscape. Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi thanked Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her support and cooperation with Pakistan Railways in bringing this initiative forward.

