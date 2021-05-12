UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt To Strictly Enforce Lockdown On Eid

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:51 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has decided to strictly enforce the lockdown to restrict the movement of people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and take action against violators as per law to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held to review the situation of coronavirus in the province, at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of Health department, Director General of Public Relations and senior civil and military officials attended the meeting. The implementation of lockdown, medical facilities, provision of oxygen in hospitals and other measures were reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Raja Basharat said there was a threat of an increase in corona cases due to the high mobility of people on the occasion of Eid.

He said the next two weeks were crucial for controlling the epidemic, urging citizens to take precautionary measures during the lockdown and support the government's efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the results of the precautions being practiced during the lockdown would begin to emerge after ten days. "If the people followed the SOPs during the lockdown, the cases would come down significantly," she hoped.

She said that keeping in view the current epidemic situation, people should celebrate Eid in their homes with simplicity and avoid unnecessary travel. She said that at present, sufficient stocks of vaccines were available at all vaccination centers in Punjab.

The Chief Secretary Punjab said that due to rush in the markets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr last year, the number of corona cases increased. Keeping in view this experience, the decision to impose lockdown was taken, he maintained.

Wearing masks, keeping social distance and other precautions could prevent the epidemic, he mentioned.

